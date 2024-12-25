Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

RFI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

