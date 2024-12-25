Colin Moorhead Buys 14,080,000 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 14,080,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$704,000.00 ($440,000.00).
Xanadu Mines Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Xanadu Mines
