Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,065.24 ($25.89) and last traded at GBX 2,084.44 ($26.13), with a volume of 9892009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,086.42 ($26.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,246.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,528.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,296,861.08). 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

