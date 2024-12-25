Contrasting Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -649.03% -281.34% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eliem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Eliem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Eliem Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.55 million N/A N/A Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -3.62

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics beats Eliem Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

