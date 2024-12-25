Craig Howard Hoskins Sells 20,496 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Craig Howard Hoskins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after purchasing an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after buying an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
