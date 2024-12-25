CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

CSP stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

