Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $423,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,022 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,318.78. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $439,766.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $601.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

