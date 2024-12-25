Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 245,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.6 %

CW opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $212.05 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.16.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.