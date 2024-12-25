CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 1630925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 88,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 104.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.