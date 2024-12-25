DA Davidson Weighs in on J. M. Smucker Q3 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.
SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
SJM opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs: Unlocking Global Growth Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.