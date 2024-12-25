DA Davidson Weighs in on J. M. Smucker Q3 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.