DA Davidson Weighs in on Toro’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toro in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

TTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 850.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Toro declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

