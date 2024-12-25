Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 145359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

