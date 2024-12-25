Darrell W. Crate Buys 10,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) CEO Darrell W. Crate bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

DEA opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

