Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and traded as low as $22.56. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 47,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

