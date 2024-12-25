Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 8384794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

