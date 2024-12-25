Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $31.81. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 21,135,284 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.