Dmitry Melnikov Sells 37,910 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $463,260.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,902,691 shares in the company, valued at $108,790,884.02. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $425,853.12.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $568,993.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

