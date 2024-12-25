Donna Smiley Purchases 1,570 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donna Smiley bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,356.08.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.2 %

Sylogist stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sylogist Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$208.28 million, a P/E ratio of 892.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.55.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.