Donna Smiley Purchases 1,570 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donna Smiley bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,356.08.
Sylogist Trading Down 0.2 %
Sylogist stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sylogist Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$208.28 million, a P/E ratio of 892.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.55.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
