Draganfly FY2024 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPROFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Draganfly in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Draganfly

Draganfly Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.