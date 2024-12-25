Draganfly FY2024 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Draganfly in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Draganfly Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

