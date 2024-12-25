Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

EFT opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

