Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173,174 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
