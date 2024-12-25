Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173,174 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,041.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,291 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 998,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,608,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 364,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

