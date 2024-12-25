Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.36 and last traded at $266.36, with a volume of 1363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

