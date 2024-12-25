Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen Sells 1,106 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64.

ENB opened at C$60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$45.05 and a one year high of C$61.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

