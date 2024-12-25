Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen Sells 1,106 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %
ENB opened at C$60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$45.05 and a one year high of C$61.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.35.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.77%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
