Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

