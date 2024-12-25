Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.37. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 2,801 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

