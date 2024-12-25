EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.63.

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark cut shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.89. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$113.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.