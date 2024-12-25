Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CASY FY2025 Earnings

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.38. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $14.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $403.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.14. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.