Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AutoZone Q4 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $52.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $53.90. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $154.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2026 earnings at $37.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $37.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $40.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $56.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $172.03 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $44.20 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.89.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,283.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,090.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,510.00 and a 52-week high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.55 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $424,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.