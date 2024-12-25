Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TeraWulf Q4 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Canada analyst B. Papanastasiou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

