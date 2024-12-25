EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Greenridge Global

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EUDA Health stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

