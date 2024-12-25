Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and traded as high as $52.53. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 3,645 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.0 %

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.