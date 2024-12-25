Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and traded as high as $52.53. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 3,645 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
