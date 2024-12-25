Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.44.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

