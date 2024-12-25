FAX Capital Corp. Sells 112,400 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$1,267,557.28.

FAX Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioSyent alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of BioSyent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$2,566,496.00.

BioSyent Price Performance

CVE RX opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.68. BioSyent Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.13.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.