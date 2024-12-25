Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.99 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 312.50 ($3.92). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 311.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 150,544 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,150.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100,000.00%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

