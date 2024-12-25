First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 2,898,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,551,861 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 1,019,484 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 143.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 506,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.