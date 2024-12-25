First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Increased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,081,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,207,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

