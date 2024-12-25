First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.72 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 109,816 shares traded.

First Property Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of £22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.25.

Insider Transactions at First Property Group

In other news, insider Ben Habib bought 354,240 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($66,611.51). Company insiders own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

