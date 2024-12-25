FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $44.47. FormFactor shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 284,594 shares changing hands.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

