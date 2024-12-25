Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $212.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $121,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,579.76. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.