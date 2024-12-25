FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Cut by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
