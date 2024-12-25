FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:OR Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$17.41 and a 52-week high of C$29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

