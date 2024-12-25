FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tudor Gold Reduced by Roth Capital

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tudor Gold in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

TUD opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.45. Tudor Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

