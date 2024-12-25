Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
NYSE:GTES opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
