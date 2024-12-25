Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,478 ($18.53) and last traded at GBX 1,499.40 ($18.80), with a volume of 1890597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($18.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genus

Genus Stock Performance

About Genus

The firm has a market cap of £999.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,818.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.61.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.