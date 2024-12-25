Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,478 ($18.53) and last traded at GBX 1,499.40 ($18.80), with a volume of 1890597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($18.98).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
