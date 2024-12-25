Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.43 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,408,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

