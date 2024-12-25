Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.14 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.