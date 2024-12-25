Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 1988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $622.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.17. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

