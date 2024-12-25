GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.39 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.31). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 53,083 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on GlobalData
GlobalData Price Performance
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.