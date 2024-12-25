GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.39 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.31). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 53,083 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4,637.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.69.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

