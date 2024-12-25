GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Acquires 220,000 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$502,480.00 ($314,050.00).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain bought 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$246,306.18 ($153,941.36).

On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain bought 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($114,015.85).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

About GQG Partners

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

