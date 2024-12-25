Gulf Resources Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on December 20, 2024, to address significant matters in accordance with its corporate governance regulations. The meeting, held in Nevada, led to the election of new directors, ratification of the company’s independent auditors, and an advisory vote regarding the compensation of named executive officers.
In the election of directors, all seven nominees were successfully elected to the Company’s Board of Directors to serve a one-year term until the subsequent annual meeting. The voting results displayed overwhelming support for the nominated candidates, with each receiving substantial ‘For’ votes and requisite ballots to guarantee their appointment.
Additionally, shareholders approved the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, aligning with the proposed advisory vote outcome. The vote reflects a consensus among stakeholders regarding the compensation structures in place for the executive leadership of Gulf Resources.
Gulf Resources, Inc. continues to uphold its commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement through the successful conclusion of its 2024 annual meeting, reflecting robust corporate governance practices and aligning with the interests of its investors.
This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and signed by Min Li, the Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Resources, Inc., on December 23, 2024.
This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and signed by Min Li, the Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Resources, Inc., on December 23, 2024.
About Gulf Resources
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
